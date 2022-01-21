Markets
NXST

ViacomCBS, Nexstar Media Group Renew Affiliation Deals

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Nexstar Media Inc., and its operating partners have reached multi-year agreements to renew the existing CBS Television Network affiliations in 39 markets across the country, ViacomCBS (VIACA, VIAC) and Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) said in a statement. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 39 markets combined reach 14% of the U.S. audience, serving 17.4 million television households. Following three affiliation agreements that were renewed early last year, the agreement completes all of ViacomCBS and Nexstar's affiliation renewals.

The companies said that Nexstar's CBS affiliates will continue to be locally available to subscribers on Paramount+ and widely distributed across vMVPD platforms.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NXST VIAC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular