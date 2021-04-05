Markets
T

ViacomCBS Networks To Acquire Chilevisión From WarnerMedia; Terms Undisclosed

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC, VIACA) said that ViacomCBS Networks International has agreed to acquire Chilevisión from WarnerMedia, a division of AT&T (T). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition will include Chilevisión's free-to-air television network, which will complement ViacomCBS Networks' global content offering. Chilevisión attracted approximately 24 percent share of viewership in 2020.

ViacomCBS Networks said it further expands its footprint in Latin America and bolsters its streaming business with a new premium content library and pipeline to fuel the increasing demand for Spanish language content across platforms including Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

Chilevisión will fall under the leadership of Juan "JC" Acosta, President of ViacomCBS International Studios and Networks Americas.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

T VIAC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular