ViacomCBS Networks To Acquire Chilevisión From WarnerMedia; Terms Undisclosed

(RTTNews) - ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC, VIACA) said that ViacomCBS Networks International has agreed to acquire Chilevisión from WarnerMedia, a division of AT&T (T). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition will include Chilevisión's free-to-air television network, which will complement ViacomCBS Networks' global content offering. Chilevisión attracted approximately 24 percent share of viewership in 2020.

ViacomCBS Networks said it further expands its footprint in Latin America and bolsters its streaming business with a new premium content library and pipeline to fuel the increasing demand for Spanish language content across platforms including Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

Chilevisión will fall under the leadership of Juan "JC" Acosta, President of ViacomCBS International Studios and Networks Americas.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.