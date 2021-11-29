ViacomCBS, NENT Group Join Hands For Pluto TV's Launch In Nordics Next Year

(RTTNews) - ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI), an arm of ViacomCBS (VIACA), and Nordic Entertainment Group, on Monday said that they have joined hands for a new Pluto TV service across Sweden, Denmark, and Norway in 2022.

The service combines ViacomCBS' free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service with the biggest pan-Nordic AVOD platform Viafree. NENT Group will serve as the platform's leading advertising sales partner, the companies said in a statement. Raffaele Annecchino, President and CEO of VCNI, commented: "Overall, this transformational partnership will boost Pluto TV's growth internationally, and we expect to replicate this strategic model across key international markets."

Pluto TV plans to introduce the new FAST/AVOD platform with curated channels and on-demand programming featuring international and local content.

