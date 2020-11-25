ViacomCBS Nearing Sale Of Simon & Schuster To Germany's Bertelsmann

(RTTNews) - ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC, VIACA) is nearing a deal to sell its book publishing business Simon & Schuster to German media giant Bertelsmann AG, which owns Penguin Random House, in more than $2 billion deal, according to The Financial Times.

A deal could be announced as soon as this week. As per reports, News Corp.'s HarperCollins and French media company Vivendi SA are also in the race to buy Simon & Schuster.

Bertelsmann earlier has stated its plans for Penguin Random House unit to grow organically and through M&A. If succeeding, the acquisition of Simon & Schuster is expected to make Bertelsmann the world's biggest book publisher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.