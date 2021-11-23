ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.24

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will pay a dividend of US$0.24 on the 3rd of January. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 2.9%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

ViacomCBS' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, prior to this announcement, ViacomCBS' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 21.3% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 27%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

ViacomCBS Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGS:VIAC Historic Dividend November 23rd 2021

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$0.20, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.96. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 17% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

ViacomCBS Could Grow Its Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. ViacomCBS has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 5.4% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for ViacomCBS' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like ViacomCBS' Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, ViacomCBS has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

