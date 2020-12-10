ViacomCBS Names Raffaele Annecchino President And CEO Of ViacomCBS Networks International

(RTTNews) - Media and entertainment company ViacomCBS, Inc. (VIAC, VIACA) said Thursday it has appointed Raffaele Annecchino as President and CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International or VCNI, effective immediately.

Annecchino succeeds David Lynn, who is stepping down and will depart the company following a transition period. Annecchino will report to Bob Bakish, President and CEO of ViacomCBS.

In his new role, Annecchino will oversee all of ViacomCBS's media networks and related businesses outside the U.S. He will be responsible for a portfolio of pay-TV entertainment brands and broadcast networks across six continents. This includes Channel 5 in the UK, Telefe in Argentina, Network 10 in Australia, and Colors in India through a joint venture with Viacom18.

Annecchino will also work closely with ViacomCBS's global streaming organization to help guide the continued international rollout of Pluto TV and the launch of Paramount+ in 2021.

During the course of his 23-year tenure, Annecchino has held a number of positions across ViacomCBS Networks International, formerly Viacom International Media Networks or VIMN. Most recently, he served as President of ViacomCBS Networks Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia or EMEAA.

