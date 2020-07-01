ViacomCBS Names Naveen Chopra EVP, CFO, Effective August 10 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) announced the appointment of Naveen Chopra as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, effective August 10, 2020.

He succeeds Christina Spade, who will transition into an advisory role after the company's second quarter earnings call.

Chopra joins ViacomCBS from Amazon, where he served as Chief Financial Officer of Amazon's Devices and Services business. In his new role, Chopra will be responsible for ViacomCBS's financial operations, including treasury, tax, accounting, investor relations, information security and real estate, as well as global corporate development and strategy. Chopra will report to Bob Bakish, President and CEO of ViacomCBS.

