ViacomCBS Names George Cheeks President & CEO, CBS Entertainment - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ViacomCBS Inc. (VIACA, VIAC) announced the appointment of George Cheeks as President and CEO of CBS Entertainment Group, effective March 23. He succeeds Joe Ianniello. Cheeks is an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience. He joins the company from NBCUniversal, where he most recently served as Vice Chairman, NBCUniversal Content Studios.

Prior to joining NBC in 2012, Cheeks served as EVP, Business Affairs and General Counsel for Viacom Music and Entertainment Group. Before that, he served in legal roles at Nickelodeon, MTV, CMT and LOGO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.