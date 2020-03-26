ViacomCBS, Meredith Renew Affiliation Deals For All Seven Of CBS Affiliates

(RTTNews) - ViacomCBS (VIACA, VIAC) and Meredith Corp. (MDP) agreed to renew affiliation agreements for all seven of its CBS Affiliates.

Meredith's CBS affiliates will continue to be locally available to subscribers of CBS All Access, CBS' digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service. It will also be widely distributed across virtual multichannel video programming distributor platforms and traditional cable and satellite services.

The agreement consists of renewals for Meredith-owned CBS affiliates: WGCL in Atlanta, GA; KPHO in Phoenix, AZ; KMOV in St. Louis, MO; KCTV in Kansas City, MO; WFSB in Hartford & New Haven, CT; WNEM in Flint-Saginaw-Bay City, MI; and WSHM in Springfield-Holyoke, MA.

