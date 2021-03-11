ViacomCBS Inc. (VIACA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIACA) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VIACA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that VIACA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of VIACA was $82.8, representing a -2.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $84.82 and a 531.1% increase over the 52 week low of $13.12.

VIACA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) and ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC). VIACA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.93.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VIACA Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to VIACA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VIACA as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (USEQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is USEQ with an increase of 21.34% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VIACA at 0.32%.

