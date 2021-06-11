ViacomCBS Inc. (VIACA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIACA) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VIACA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that VIACA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.07, the dividend yield is 2.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VIACA was $46.07, representing a -54.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $101.60 and a 93.41% increase over the 52 week low of $23.82.

VIACA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) and AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC). VIACA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.53.

