ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VIAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that VIAC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of VIAC was $82.89, representing a -2.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $84.94 and a 720.69% increase over the 52 week low of $10.10.

VIAC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) and ViacomCBS Inc. (VIACA). VIAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.93. Zacks Investment Research reports VIAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -2.53%, compared to an industry average of 12.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VIAC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VIAC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VIAC as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEME)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO)

Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (PBS)

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)

Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (WLDR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PEJ with an increase of 58.5% over the last 100 days. IEME has the highest percent weighting of VIAC at 8.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.