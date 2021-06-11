ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VIAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that VIAC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.51, the dividend yield is 2.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VIAC was $41.51, representing a -59.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $101.97 and a 91.56% increase over the 52 week low of $21.67.

VIAC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI). VIAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.53. Zacks Investment Research reports VIAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -6.01%, compared to an industry average of 7.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VIAC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VIAC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VIAC as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (VIAC)

Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (VIAC)

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (VIAC)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (VIAC)

VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (VIAC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PEJ with an increase of 26.18% over the last 100 days. FCOM has the highest percent weighting of VIAC at 82%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.