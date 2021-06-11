ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VIAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that VIAC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.51, the dividend yield is 2.31%.
The previous trading day's last sale of VIAC was $41.51, representing a -59.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $101.97 and a 91.56% increase over the 52 week low of $21.67.
VIAC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI). VIAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.53. Zacks Investment Research reports VIAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -6.01%, compared to an industry average of 7.8%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VIAC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to VIAC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have VIAC as a top-10 holding:
- Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (VIAC)
- Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (VIAC)
- Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (VIAC)
- iShares U.S. ETF Trust (VIAC)
- VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (VIAC).
The top-performing ETF of this group is PEJ with an increase of 26.18% over the last 100 days. FCOM has the highest percent weighting of VIAC at 82%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.