ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased VIAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that VIAC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31.22, the dividend yield is 3.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VIAC was $31.22, representing a -69.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $101.97 and a 8.03% increase over the 52 week low of $28.90.

VIAC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI). VIAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.11. Zacks Investment Research reports VIAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -14.32%, compared to an industry average of 18.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the viac Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VIAC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VIAC as a top-10 holding:

iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (IEME)

Roundhill Streaming Services & Technology ETF (SUBZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IEME with an decrease of -11.57% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VIAC at 4.06%.

