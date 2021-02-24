ViacomCBS Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.04 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC):

-Earnings: $810 million in Q4 vs. -$258 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.31 in Q4 vs. $0.42 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, ViacomCBS Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $645 million or $1.04 per share for the period. -Revenue: $6.87 billion in Q4 vs. $6.66 billion in the same period last year.

