ViacomCBS Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC):

-Earnings: -$258 million in Q4 vs. $887 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.42 in Q4 vs. $1.44 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, ViacomCBS Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.60 billion or $0.97 per share for the period. -Revenue: $6.87 billion in Q4 vs. $7.09 billion in the same period last year.

