ViacomCBS Inc. Q3 Earnings Retreat

(RTTNews) - ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) released a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $538 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $615 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, ViacomCBS Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $510 million or $0.76 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.2% to $6.61 billion from $5.84 billion last year.

ViacomCBS Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $510 Mln. vs. $516 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.76 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $6.61 Bln vs. $5.84 Bln last year.

