ViacomCBS Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $615 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $630 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, ViacomCBS Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $561 million or $0.91 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.7% to $6.12 billion from $6.70 billion last year.

ViacomCBS Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $561 Mln. vs. $680 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.91 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q3): $6.12 Bln vs. $6.70 Bln last year.

