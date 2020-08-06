Markets
VIAC

ViacomCBS Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.25 per share

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) reported a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $478 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $971 million, or $1.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, ViacomCBS Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $769 million or $1.25 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.0% to $6.28 billion from $7.14 billion last year.

ViacomCBS Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $769 Mln. vs. $912 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.25 vs. $1.48 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $6.28 Bln vs. $7.14 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIAC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular