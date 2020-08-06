ViacomCBS Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.25 per share

(RTTNews) - ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) reported a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $478 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $971 million, or $1.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, ViacomCBS Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $769 million or $1.25 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.0% to $6.28 billion from $7.14 billion last year.

ViacomCBS Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $769 Mln. vs. $912 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.25 vs. $1.48 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $6.28 Bln vs. $7.14 Bln last year.

