ViacomCBS Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share

(RTTNews) - ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) released a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $0.52 billion, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $1.96 billion, or $3.18 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, ViacomCBS Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $699 million or $1.13 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.1% to $6.67 billion from $7.10 billion last year.

ViacomCBS Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $699 Mln. vs. $898 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.13 vs. $1.46 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $6.67 Bln vs. $7.10 Bln last year.

