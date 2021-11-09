Markets
GTN

ViacomCBS, Gray Television Renew CBS Television Network Agreements

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - ViacomCBS (VIACA, VIAC) and Gray Television Inc. (GTN) reached a multi-year agreement that renews all 47 of its CBS network affiliations for Gray Television stations, including two top 25 market affiliates, WOIO in Cleveland, O.H. and WBTV in Charlotte, N.C.

As part of the deal, Gray's CBS affiliates will continue to be locally available to subscribers on Paramount+ and widely distributed across vMVPD platforms.

Gray is one of the largest operators of CBS affiliates, covering about11% of the U.S. audience and serving nearly 13 million households across the combined 47 markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GTN VIAC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular