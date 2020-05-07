ViacomCBS, Google Expand Distribution Deal - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Media and entertainment company ViacomCBS (VIACA, VIAC) and tech giant Google (GOOG, GOOGL) said they have entered into a comprehensive, multi-year distribution agreement to deliver more content from ViacomCBS' portfolio of news, entertainment and sports networks for YouTube TV subscribers.

In addition to featuring continued carriage of CBS broadcast stations, CBS Sports Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel, and The CW, the expanded agreement will introduce 14 ViacomCBS channels to the live TV and on-demand subscription service.

According to the companies, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land and VH1 will launch on YouTube TV this summer, providing more than two million subscribers with access to some popular cable brands.

BET Her, MTV2, Nick Jr., NickToons, TeenNick and MTV Classic will also launch on YouTube TV at a later date.

The deal also includes a continued commitment to distribute ViacomCBS' premium subscription services, including SHOWTIME, on YouTube TV, as well as an extended partnership on the broader YouTube platforms.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.