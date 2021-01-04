Markets
ViacomCBS Expands Distribution Agreement With Hulu - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ViacomCBS (VIACA, VIAC) said Monday that it has reached a new distribution agreement with Hulu to add more content from leading portfolio of news, entertainment and sports networks to Hulu's live TV subscription streaming service, Hulu + Live TV. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The multi-year deal includes continued carriage of CBS broadcast stations, CBS Sports Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel, and The CW, as well as continued distribution of ViacomCBS' premium subscription service, SHOWTIME.

The deal will also introduce fourteen additional ViacomCBS networks to Hulu + Live TV, including BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, VH1, CMT, Nick Jr., TV Land, BET Her, MTV2, NickToons, TeenNick and MTV Classic.

