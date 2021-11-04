US Markets
ViacomCBS edges past quarterly revenue estimates

Eva Mathews Reuters
Helen Coster Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KATE MUNSCH

ViacomCBS Inc on Thursday posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by more subscriber additions to its fast-growing streaming platforms and strong advertising sales.

Nov 4 (Reuters) - ViacomCBS Inc VIAC.O, VIACA.O on Thursday posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by more subscriber additions to its fast-growing streaming platforms and strong advertising sales.

Revenue rose 13% to $6.61 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts on average had expected $6.57 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and Helen Coster in New York; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

