ViacomCBS edges past quarterly revenue estimates

Nov 4 (Reuters) - ViacomCBS Inc VIAC.O, VIACA.O on Thursday posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by more subscriber additions to its fast-growing streaming platforms and strong advertising sales.

Revenue rose 13% to $6.61 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts on average had expected $6.57 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and Helen Coster in New York; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

