(RTTNews) - ViacomCBS (VIACA, VIAC) and DISH Network Corp. (DISH) said that they have renewed their carriage agreement to continue delivering ViacomCBS's portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, news and sports networks to DISH and SLING TV customers.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

