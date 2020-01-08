ViacomCBS, Comcast renew content carriage deal for some CBS channels

Jan 8 (Reuters) - ViacomCBS Inc VIACA.O and Comcast Corp CMCSA.O renewed their content carriage deal on Wednesday, which would allow Comcast to continue retransmission of 23 CBS-owned television channels.

The deal will also include distribution of channels such as Showtime and CBS Sports Network, to users of Comcast's internet service Xfinity.

CBS's on-demand video service CBS All Access will be available on Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Flex platforms later in the year, the statement said.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

