ViacomCBS beats revenue estimates as lockdowns boost demand for streaming

Contributor
Neha Malara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KATE MUNSCH

Media company ViacomCBS Inc on Thursday beat Wall Street revenue estimates for the first quarter on higher demand for entertainment from people hunkered down at home under coronavirus-led lockdowns.

Revenue fell to $6.67 billion in the quarter ended March 31, from $7.1 billion, a year earlier, beating the average analyst estimate of $6.59 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Domestic streaming and digital video revenue jumped 51% to $471 million from a year earlier.

