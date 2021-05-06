ViacomCBS beats quarterly revenue estimates

May 6 (Reuters) - ViacomCBS Inc VIACA.O on Thursday reported quarterly revenue that beat Wall Street estimates, driven by growth in affiliate fees and an uptick in broadcast TV advertising thanks to the Super Bowl airing on CBS.

Revenue rose 14% to $7.41 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, beating estimates of $7.31 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.