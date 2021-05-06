US Markets
ViacomCBS beats quarterly revenue estimates

ViacomCBS Inc on Thursday reported quarterly revenue that beat Wall Street estimates, driven by growth in affiliate fees and an uptick in broadcast TV advertising thanks to the Super Bowl airing on CBS.

Revenue rose 14% to $7.41 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, beating estimates of $7.31 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

