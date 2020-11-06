ViacomCBS beats quarterly revenue estimates

Nov 6 (Reuters) - ViacomCBS Inc VIACA.O beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Friday as higher demand for its streaming services, CBS All Access and Showtime, partially offset a decline in ad sales.

Revenue fell 9% to $6.12 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, but came above estimates of $5.94 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company said its domestic streaming services now has 17.9 million subscribers.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru and Kenneth Li in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.