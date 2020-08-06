US Markets
VIACA

ViacomCBS beats estimates for second-quarter revenue

Contributors
Kenneth Li Reuters
Neha Malara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KATE MUNSCH

ViacomCBS Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday as a home-bound audience boosted demand for its streaming services.

Aug 6 (Reuters) - ViacomCBS Inc VIACA.O beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday as a home-bound audience boosted demand for its streaming services.

Revenue fell 12% to $6.28 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, but came above estimates of $6.27 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Kenneth Li in New York and Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Neha.Malara@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3443;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIACA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular