ViacomCBS beats estimates for second-quarter revenue

Aug 6 (Reuters) - ViacomCBS Inc VIACA.O beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday as a home-bound audience boosted demand for its streaming services.

Revenue fell 12% to $6.28 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, but came above estimates of $6.27 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Kenneth Li in New York and Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

