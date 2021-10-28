ViacomCBS Announces Acquisition Of Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico

(RTTNews) - ViacomCBS Networks International, a unit of ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC, VIACA), has agreed to acquire a majority stake in the Spanish language content producer, Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico from The Walt Disney Company (DIS) and the founding family. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition joins ViacomCBS' Latin American portfolio. ViacomCBS International Studios' VIS, a unit of ViacomCBS Networks, will operate Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico as a collaborative partnership with the founding family.

Through the acquisition, ViacomCBS Networks will gain access to Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico's studio operations in both Colombia and Mexico, as well as many hours of library content.

Raffaele Annecchino, CEO, ViacomCBS Networks, said: "This content will fuel ViacomCBS' global ecosystem across Paramount+, Pluto TV and its linear networks."

