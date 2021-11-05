Viacom: What to Make of Falling Stock Price

Media and entertainment giant ViacomCBS’s (VIAC) shares dipped after releasing Q3 2021 earnings, after skeptics focused on the year-over-year drop in earnings per share.

Interestingly, however, the company’s underlying business seems to be strong. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Streaming Fuels Growth

According to Digital TV Research, global OTT advertising revenue is expected to reach $129 billion, and U.S. OTT revenue to hit $56 billion, in 2021.

Global growth in the streaming space is a positive. Management at Viacom mentioned in its third-quarter earnings call that it plans to report a separate direct-to-consumer streaming services segment in order for investors to better understand the company’s business.

Notably, Viacom self-funds its streaming business with the free cash flow generated in its linear TV segment. Viacom CEO Bob Bakish believes that this is a major testimonial of its financial flexibility and gives a strong competitive advantage to the company over its peers.

Moreover, the extensive library of content is another selling point of Viacom’s streaming services business.

Notably, the company’s subscription video on-demand OTT subscribers grew 67% year-over-year and 10% sequentially in Q3, which is encouraging.

Furthermore, growing cord-cutting among viewers is expected to lead to falling revenues in the U.S. linear pay-TV, which gives further room for OTT adoption, as observed by market research firm eMarketer. This can benefit Viacom’s streaming business further.

Expert Weighs in

Following the print, Needham analyst Laura Martin expounded some strong points on Viacom’s strengths and reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $80. “We estimate that VIAC's streaming assets are today worth more than its total enterprise value today,” said Martin.

Martin expects Viacom to witness a CAGR of 40% in its global streaming revenues between 2020 and 2022, eventually reaching $5 billion in 2022 revenues.

Wall Street’s Take

Wall Street analyst consensus is also optimistic about Viacom, with a Strong Buy rating based on six Buys, four Holds, and one Sell. The average Viacom price target of $55 indicates an upside potential of 59.4%.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Chandrima Sanyal did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates, and should be considered for informational purposes only. TipRanks makes no warranties about the completeness, accuracy or reliability of such information. Nothing in this article should be taken as a recommendation or solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Nothing in the article constitutes legal, professional, investment and/or financial advice and/or takes into account the specific needs and/or requirements of an individual, nor does any information in the article constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters or subject discussed therein. TipRanks and its affiliates disclaim all liability or responsibility with respect to the content of the article, and any action taken upon the information in the article is at your own and sole risk. The link to this article does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by TipRanks or its affiliates. Past performance is not indicative of future results, prices or performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.