Via S (BSP:VIIA3) Price Target Increased by 6.07% to 2.69

The average one-year price target for Via S (BSP:VIIA3) has been revised to 2.69 / share. This is an increase of 6.07% from the prior estimate of 2.54 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.82 to a high of 4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.09% from the latest reported closing price of 2.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Via S. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIIA3 is 0.06%, a decrease of 15.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.00% to 110,532K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,596K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,393K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 13,112K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,113K shares, representing an increase of 15.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIIA3 by 0.06% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 9,070K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7,542K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

