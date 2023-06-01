Via S (BSP:VIIA3) Price Target Decreased by 5.72% to 2.54

The average one-year price target for Via S (BSP:VIIA3) has been revised to 2.54 / share. This is an decrease of 5.72% from the prior estimate of 2.69 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.82 to a high of 4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.67% from the latest reported closing price of 2.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Via S. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIIA3 is 0.06%, a decrease of 14.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.55% to 109,808K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,596K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,521K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIIA3 by 35.74% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,393K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,898K shares, representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIIA3 by 35.13% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 13,112K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,113K shares, representing an increase of 15.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIIA3 by 0.06% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 9,070K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,296K shares, representing an increase of 52.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIIA3 by 50.15% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7,542K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,096K shares, representing an increase of 58.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIIA3 by 60.19% over the last quarter.

