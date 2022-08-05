Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.1813

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) will pay a dividend of $0.1813 on the 15th of September. This means the annual payment is 9.1% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Via Renewables' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite comfortably covered by Via Renewables' earnings, but it was a bit tighter on the cash flow front. The business is earning enough to make the dividend feasible, but the cash payout ratio of 83% indicates it is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 8.2% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 58%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NasdaqGS:VIA Historic Dividend August 5th 2022

Via Renewables Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. The annual payment during the last 8 years was $0.481 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.725. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.3% a year over that time. Investors will likely want to see a longer track record of growth before making decision to add this to their income portfolio.

We Could See Via Renewables' Dividend Growing

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Via Renewables has impressed us by growing EPS at 8.2% per year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Via Renewables that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

