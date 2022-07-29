Via Renewables, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VIA) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Via Renewables' (NASDAQ:VIA) stock is up by a considerable 12% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Via Renewables' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Via Renewables is:

34% = US$55m ÷ US$160m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.34.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Via Renewables' Earnings Growth And 34% ROE

To begin with, Via Renewables has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 9.2% which is quite remarkable. This likely paved the way for the modest 8.5% net income growth seen by Via Renewables over the past five years. growth

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Via Renewables' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 5.9% in the same period, which is great to see.

NasdaqGS:VIA Past Earnings Growth July 29th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for VIA? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report

Is Via Renewables Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 62% (or a retention ratio of 38%) for Via Renewables suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Besides, Via Renewables has been paying dividends over a period of eight years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Via Renewables' performance. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. To gain further insights into Via Renewables' past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

