Via Renewables, Inc. (VIA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Via Renewables, Inc. (VIA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.181 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VIA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that VIA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.61, the dividend yield is 6.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VIA was $11.61, representing a -6.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.40 and a 31.04% increase over the 52 week low of $8.86.

VIA is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Southern Company (SO). VIA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.88.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the via Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.