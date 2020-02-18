US Markets

VIA Rail to resume partial service on Thursday

Rachit Vats Reuters
Rail operator VIA Rail Canada said on Tuesday it would resume partial services between Quebec City and Ottawa starting Thursday, after receiving a notification from Canadian National Railway Co, the country's biggest rail road.

The operator said Canadian National Railway has allowed a partial resumption for trains serving full trips on these routes, which had been blocked by anti-pipeline protesters.

Protests opposing the construction of a gas pipeline project in British Columbia has disrupted passenger trains and goods transportation in Canada.

