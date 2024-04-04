VIA Optronics CFO Markus Peters Steps Down

(RTTNews) - VIA optronics AG (VIAO), a supplier of interactive display systems and solutions, announced on Thursday that Markus Peters has resigned as chief financial officer, with effect from March 31.

He has been serving as CFO since July 1, 2021.

Bernd Wagner, who was appointed on an interim basis in November 2023 to oversee the company's finance department, will continue to serve in his capacity as Interim CFO.

