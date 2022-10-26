VHT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (Symbol: VHT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $240.79, changing hands as high as $241.94 per share. Vanguard Health Care shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VHT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VHT's low point in its 52 week range is $217.12 per share, with $268.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $242.20.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.