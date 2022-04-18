VHT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (Symbol: VHT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $253.22, changing hands as low as $253.13 per share. Vanguard Health Care shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VHT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VHT's low point in its 52 week range is $230.54 per share, with $268.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $252.68.

