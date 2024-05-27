VHM Limited Partners with Yellow Iron Fleet

VHM Limited (AU:VHM) has released an update.

VHM Limited has announced a Memorandum of Understanding with Yellow Iron Fleet for mining services at the Goschen Project, indicating a partnership that could extend over seven years. The collaboration involves Yellow Iron Fleet handling operations, fleet maintenance, and staffing, aligning with VHM’s environmental management framework. This partnership marks a significant move towards starting construction at the Goschen Project, with expectations of long-term regional economic benefits.

