VH GSEO Shareholders Approve AGM Resolutions

May 23, 2024 — 02:58 am EDT

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Plc (GB:GSEO) has released an update.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Plc announced successful shareholder approval of all resolutions during their AGM on May 22, 2024, with high approval rates for key motions including the Annual Report, Director’s Remuneration, and dividend policy. The company emphasized its commitment to sustainable energy and corporate governance, and is managed by Victory Hill Capital Partners, a firm experienced in energy-related transactions and dedicated to responsible investing.

