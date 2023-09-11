VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities (LON:GSEO) Price Target Decreased by 10.09% to 104.55

The average one-year price target for VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities (LON:GSEO) has been revised to 104.55 / share. This is an decrease of 10.09% from the prior estimate of 116.28 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 88.88 to a high of 122.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.68% from the latest reported closing price of 78.80 / share.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Maintains 7.01% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.01%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GSEO is 0.16%, a decrease of 10.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 2,860K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NMFIX - Multi-manager Global Listed Infrastructure Fund holds 2,844K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SGMAX - SIIT Global Managed Volatility Fund holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.