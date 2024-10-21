VH Global Sustainable Energy Buys Back 50,000 Shares

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Plc (GB:GSEO) has released an update.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Plc has repurchased 50,000 ordinary shares at £0.735 each to be held in treasury, following shareholder approval from its recent AGM. The company now has nearly 26 million shares in treasury and over 396 million shares actively circulating, providing a base for shareholders to gauge their stake in compliance with regulatory transparency rules.

