VH Global Rebrands and Reinforces Sustainability Goals

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities PLC has rebranded to VH Global Energy Infrastructure PLC, aligning with regulatory changes and adopting the ‘Sustainability Impact’ label to emphasize its commitment to sustainable investments. The company maintains its investment strategy aimed at a 10% return and progressive dividends, reinforcing its dedication to the energy transition and environmental impact. The new ticker symbol ‘ENRG’ will be used on the London Stock Exchange, providing clarity and confidence to investors.

