VH Global Buys Back Shares for Treasury

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc has announced their recent purchase of 100,000 ordinary shares for treasury, based on the authorization from their recent Annual General Meeting. The acquisition affects the share distribution, resulting in 15,770,468 treasury shares and 406,728,422 shares in circulation out of a total of 422,498,890 shares issued. Shareholders can use the total circulating shares as the basis for notifying their interest according to the FCA’s rules.

