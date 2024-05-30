News & Insights

Stocks

VH Global Buys Back Shares for Treasury

May 30, 2024 — 04:56 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Plc (GB:GSEO) has released an update.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc has announced their recent purchase of 100,000 ordinary shares for treasury, based on the authorization from their recent Annual General Meeting. The acquisition affects the share distribution, resulting in 15,770,468 treasury shares and 406,728,422 shares in circulation out of a total of 422,498,890 shares issued. Shareholders can use the total circulating shares as the basis for notifying their interest according to the FCA’s rules.

For further insights into GB:GSEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.