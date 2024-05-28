VH Global Buys Back Shares, Strengthens Treasury

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Plc (GB:GSEO) has released an update.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Plc has strategically bolstered its treasury by acquiring 100,000 ordinary shares at £0.768 each, following shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting. This transaction leaves the company with over 15.5 million shares in treasury and more than 406 million shares available for trading by investors. The updated share information is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification requirements under the FCA’s rules.

For further insights into GB:GSEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.