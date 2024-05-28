News & Insights

VH Global Buys Back Shares, Strengthens Treasury

May 28, 2024 — 02:38 am EDT

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Plc (GB:GSEO) has released an update.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Plc has strategically bolstered its treasury by acquiring 100,000 ordinary shares at £0.768 each, following shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting. This transaction leaves the company with over 15.5 million shares in treasury and more than 406 million shares available for trading by investors. The updated share information is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification requirements under the FCA’s rules.

