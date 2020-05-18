VGSH, WCLD: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF, which added 15,050,401 units, or a 12.8% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund, which added 900,000 units, for a 37.5% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of WCLD, in morning trading today Fastly is up about 7.3%, and Zoom Video Communications is lower by about 1.6%.

