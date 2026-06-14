VGSH or VCSH: Which Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Is a Better Bet for Investors?

Key Points

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF provides a higher dividend yield and stronger 1-year total return compared to Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF exhibits significantly lower price volatility and a shallower maximum drawdown due to its focus on U.S. government debt.

Both funds feature exceptionally low expense ratios of 0.03% but differ in credit risk profiles between corporate and government obligations.

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Investors may weigh the higher yields of corporate debt against the superior capital preservation of U.S. Treasuries when choosing between Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) and Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH).

While both funds target the short end of the fixed-income curve to provide stability and income, they serve distinct roles in a diversified portfolio. VGSH focuses on maximum credit safety with government-backed securities, while VCSH reaches for higher income by lending to investment-grade corporations. Both ETFs offer exceptionally low-cost entry points for conservative investors seeking to manage duration risk.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VCSH VGSH Issuer Vanguard Vanguard Expense ratio 0.03% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of June 8, 2026) 4.6% 3.4% Dividend yield 4.50% 3.90% Beta 0.41 0.23 AUM ~$50.5 billion ~$33.9 billion

Both Vanguard funds are highly efficient, sharing an identical expense ratio of 0.03%. This means investors pay just $0.30 annually for every $1,000 invested. However, the Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF currently offers a more attractive payout for those seeking higher cash flow, as its 4.50% yield sits 0.58 percentage points above the 3.90% offered by the Treasury-focused fund.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VCSH VGSH Max drawdown (5 yr) (9.5%) (5.7%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,119 $1,093

What's inside

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF predominantly allocates its capital to top-tier, investment-grade debt securities issued by the United States government, maintaining a dollar-weighted average duration of one to three years. It holds about 90 positions. This fixed-income fund was launched in 2009 and has a trailing-12-month dividend of $2.25 per share.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF allocates its assets to high-quality corporate debt with an average maturity between one and five years. It holds more than 3,000, and no single issue exceeds 0.55% of the portfolio. Similar to its counterpart, this fund was launched in 2009. Reflecting its higher credit risk, it paid $3.51 per share over the trailing 12 months, significantly more than the Treasury-based alternative.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What it means for investors

Investing in short-term bonds can be a good way to add some capital preservation and income-generation capabilities to your portfolio, which may be attractive if you’re looking to hedge against a risky market or macroeconomic environment, or if you want some reliable cash to deploy for bills or other purposes. To illustrate this point, just look at the ETFs’ performances with and without dividends reinvested. VCSH returned 4.56% over the last year as of June 8. That’s a total return basis, with dividends reinvested. Without dividends, VCSH’s price change was just 0.05%. The same is true of VGSH: It returned 3.41% over the last year on a total return basis, but actually dropped about 0.5% on a share price basis.

Which ETF is better? Both ETFs shine in terms of low fees, featuring Vanguard’s signature 0.03% expense ratio. The corporate bond ETF has a slightly better one- and five-year return than the Treasury fund, and delivers a larger dividend yield. That’s because corporate debt, as in loans secured by companies to fund their operations, is a little riskier than Treasuries, which represent debt that’s owned and backed by the U.S. government.

In general, short-term bonds are less sensitive to interest rates than long-term bonds, but interest rates are still important to watch here. Bond prices move opposite to rates, so a rate increase causes bond prices to fall, while a rate cut causes prices to rise. Recent uncertainty around the Federal Reserve’s next move has made it difficult to predict how bond markets will perform in the near term.

Chosing between VCSH and VGSH will likely come down to how long you plan to hold the investments and what you’re looking to get out of them. The safer and more conservative option would be the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF, but you may get more performance out of the corporate bond ETF.

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Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.